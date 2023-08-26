Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan have worked together in films like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer Zaara, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bhoothnath, and Bhoothnath Returns.

The wait might be shorter than you would think! According to an inside source, There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has created history, it has become the first Indian film to be screened on the world’s largest screen. The screen in question here is the IMAX theatre at Leonberg in Germany. The film is all set to release on September 7 worldwide.

According to reports published Times of India, Jawan got approved by the censor board with a U/A certificate after cuts in some scenes and dialogues. It has reportedly got a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. And the certification has also come with its fair share of cuts. A copy of the film’s censor certificate has surfaced on social media which mentions 7 proposed changes in the final print.

About Amitabh Bachchan

When it comes to Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, people are always left in awe seeing him going strong at 80 and battling all human frailties along the way. Despite going through an endless number of debilitating health conditions since the accident that took place on the sets of Coolie, the actor is yet in no mood to stop. Bachchan who is recovering from an injury that he sustained while shooting for his upcoming film, Project K is now going through another pain. As revealed in his blog, the actor is in “severe pain” due to growth under his callus for which doctors were also called in late at night.