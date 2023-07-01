Model Arbaaz Merchant and others in connection with the Sameer Wankhede bribery case have all been asked to join the investigation in Delhi by The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources tell CNN-News18. This is related to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan back in October 2021 from a cruise party in Mumbai.

Last month, Sameer Wankhede alleged that then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.

The CBI had summoned Wankhede for questioning in Mumbai in connection with alleged demand of Rs 25 crore from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, but Wankhede did not appear before the agency’s team.

The Indian Revenue Service officer told PTI over phone that he had complained against the treatment meted out to him to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and also Mumbai Police.

Back in October 2021, when Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the drugs raid on the cruise ship, Cordelia, his selfie from the custody went viral. The man who took a selfie with him was identified as KP Gosavi. Supposedly a NCB officer, he later turned out to be an extortionist. Multiple reports have stated that he and former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede tried to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan not to frame his son in the drugs case.

FIR by Central Bureau of Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a FIR against Sameer Wankhede, NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh who has since been dismissed from service, NCB’s Intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan, and two private citizens, KP Gosavi and Sanville Adrian D’Souza. The FIR stated, “The independent witness KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office which is against the norms.”

It added, “In this manner KP Gosavi clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused. It was this position that allowed KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D’Souza amongst others to enter into the conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs. 25 crore from the family of the alleged ‘accused’ Aryan Khan.”

