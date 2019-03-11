You are here:

Arbaaz Khan to turn host for YouTube chat show Pinch, will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan as first guest

FP Staff

Mar 11, 2019 17:22:24 IST

Actor, producer and director Arbaaz Khan is ready to turn into a host for a chat show called Pinch. It will witness Arbaaz getting candid with Bollywood stars about their social media interactions. This season which is presented by QuickHeal will have 10 episodes streaming online on QuPlay’s YouTube channel once a week.

Film critic and trade expert took to his Twitter account to share the details of Arbaaz’s chat show. He wrote:

The show that starts from 12 March will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan as its first celebrity guest. Arbaaz will seen chatting with names like Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone, among others.

However, those expecting Salman Khan to feature on brother Arbaaz’s show will be disappointed.

According to a report in DNA After Hrs, Arbaaz clarified on his decision of not inviting Salman Khan to the show. He said, "In fact, Salman wanted to come on my show and he told me about it. I asked him not to come for the first season because I wanted to see where I land up and if I can manage on my own."

Apart from this, Arbaaz who was last seen in Jack and Dil with Amit Sadh, Sonal Chauhan and Evelyn Sharma is all set to make his Kannada film debut with Where Is My Kannadaka co-starring Ganesh and Patralekhaa.

