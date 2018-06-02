Arbaaz Khan confesses to involvement in IPL betting at Thane police station, says he lost 2.75 cr in 2017

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has confessed to IPL betting before the anti-extortion cell at Thane Police Station on 2 June. He was summoned by the Thane police on 1 June for a round of questioning regarding an alleged betting racket during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

#FLASH: During interrogation actor Arbaaz Khan accepted that he had placed bets in IPL matches last year and had lost Rs 2.75 crore, say sources. pic.twitter.com/6pWkaEnlVQ

According to a Times Now TV report, Khan admitted that he had placed bets during past few seasons of IPL and had lost around Rs 2.75 crore during the IPL 2017. He also told the cops that over the years he had developed a habit of betting during sports matches. However, he confirmed that he had not placed any bets during the recently-concluded IPL 2018. Khan also accepted that he had known Jalan over the past six years.

Salman Khan's brother in net, admits to betting in IPL. More details by @Aruneel_S #DawoodIPLScandal pic.twitter.com/3465XMKlKw — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 2, 2018

Times of India, in its report, suggests that Khan was made to sit in front of the accused Sonu Jalan, who is the kingpin of the entire betting racket is reported to have contacts with the underworld and Dawood Ibrahim.

While Khan's confession came out during the probe, it is not yet known whether he knew about the Jalan's connection with Dawood Ibrahim.

Jalan was arrested in connection with the case on 15 May and was booked under sections 420, 465, 468, 471rw 34 of the IPC, section 4(A), 5 of the Gambling Act and also IT Act 66A at the Dombilivi police station. The anti-extortion cell has also seized Jalan's line holding machine - which is used to handle various calls at the same time - that may contain links to other accused, reports Times Now.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 14:23 PM