Aravindha Sametha teaser: Jr NTR is on a bloody warpath in Trivikram Srinivas' revenge film

Jr NTR has got Tollywood buzzing with the first teaser of his upcoming film Aravindha Sametha - Veera Raghava, released on Independence Day.

The actor joins hands with Trivikram for the first time and the latest glimpse promise nothing less than full-blown action fest for fans of the star.

The teaser's very first second itself begins with an angry Tarak sharpening his machete, ready for war. The actor is seen in a rural setup where he attacks his enemies in an emotionally numb state. Amping up this teaser is Jagapathi Babu's monologue which perfectly compliments Tarak's vengeance. Babu's narrative is fierce and roaring, aptly sending across the motive of this action thriller. In this half-a-minute glimpse, Tarak captures our attention with rage in his eyes, exaggerated machismo complete with a strong punchline.

As Tarak warns "Kantapadava kanikaristanamo, yentapadana narikesthanu oba" (If you surrender, I might spare you. But if I have to hunt you, you will be slaughtered), we get the message loud and clear that this upcoming Telugu film is going to be a revenge saga with ample bloodshed and bruises, reminding us of the actor's last action drama Janatha Garage.

Aravindha Sametha's teaser also introduces us to the dramatic background score by Thaman S as NTR fights it out in slow motion. Also to be introduced in later glimpses are Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Naga Babu and Sunil among other supporting roles.

Presented by Haarika & Hassine Creations, Aravindha Sametha is set to hit screens his Dussehra.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 14:00 PM