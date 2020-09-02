AR Rahman's musical Atkan Chatkan; Luca Guadagnino's miniseries We are Who We Are: Trailers this Week

AR Rahman's Atkan Chatkan, slated to release on 5 September, follows Guddu, a manual labourer who lives and breathes music.

From rowdy motorcycle trips through South America to young-adults struggling to find their place in the world, to the wonders of Jurassic World the past week has presented us with several promising trailers. From Ewan McGregor undertaking an epic trip to a youngster dreaming of music, here is a look at some of the recently released trailers.

Long Way Up



Actor Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman will be dusting off their motorcycles to go out on an epic bonding trip across South America. Both best friends are also the executive producers for the Apple original, helmed by David Alexanian and Russ Malkin. McGregor and Boorman's goal is to cover 13,000 miles over 100 days as they pass through 16 border crossings and 13 countries.

First three episodes of the show are going to premiere on Apple TV+ on 18 September.

We are Who We Are



This coming-of-age HBO miniseries from Luca Guadagnino (the director of Call Me By Your Name), centers around two teenagers named Fraser Wilson (Jack Dylan Grzer) and Caitlin Harper (Jordan Kristine Seamón) who befriend each other while at an American military camp outside of the seaside town of Chioggia, Italy. The cast also includes Kid Cudi, Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga.

We are Who We Are drops on HBO and HBO Max on 14 September.

Atkan Chatkan



A group of children challenge their surroundings to be brave enough to dream. The movie follows Guddu (Lydian Nadhaswarama), an underage manual labourer who lives and breathes music. However, he meets several obstacles that get in the way of achieving his dream of enrolling in music school. The musical has been presented by AR Rahman and Drums Sivamani has looked over the percussion.

Atkan Chatkan releases on ZEE 5 on 5 September.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous



The animated tale of six campers stuck in the Camp Cretaceous inside of Jurassic World features the old trope of humans trying to tame dinosaurs and earn money but ultimately failing to do so. While everything else goes haywire, the six protagonists of the story uncover the “wonders and secrets of Isla Nublar”, the other side of the island.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous drops on Netflix on 18 September.