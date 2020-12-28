Entertainment

AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away; Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Mohan Raja tweet condolences

AR Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum passed away in Chennai on Monday.

FP Trending December 28, 2020 18:02:38 IST
Music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on 28 December. The Oscar-winning music maestro paid tribute to his mother by sharing a photo on Twitter.

As per a report in Times Now, Kareema Begum died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, due to age-related ailments. Begum was married to music composer Rajagopala Kulashekharan, who passed away when AR Rahman was only nine-years-old.

Director Mohan Raja, singer Harshdeep Kaur, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant among others took to social media to offer their condolences to Rahman.

Check out the posts here

Updated Date: December 28, 2020 18:04:25 IST

