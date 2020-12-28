AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away; Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Mohan Raja tweet condolences

AR Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum passed away in Chennai on Monday.

Music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on 28 December. The Oscar-winning music maestro paid tribute to his mother by sharing a photo on Twitter.

As per a report in Times Now, Kareema Begum died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, due to age-related ailments. Begum was married to music composer Rajagopala Kulashekharan, who passed away when AR Rahman was only nine-years-old.

Director Mohan Raja, singer Harshdeep Kaur, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant among others took to social media to offer their condolences to Rahman.

Check out the posts here

Deeply saddened by this news Rahman sir. She was one of the most gentle affectionate person I have met. Praying for her departed soul 🙏🏻 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) December 28, 2020

What a lovely person,who will be deeply missed

What a beautiful life she lived. Made everyone around her feel confident,strong&blessed!

Teaching the right things & guiding the family correctly!

We are soo very sorry for this loss.

Our deepest sympathies to u sir! StayStrong😞 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 28, 2020

#KareemaBegum was the emotive, spiritual and motivational force behind the musical genius of @arrahman our deepest condolences to the family. As a mark of respect the teaser launch of #Kadavulumnaanum is postponed today — Rajiv Menon (@DirRajivMenon) December 28, 2020

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏 Very sorry for your loss AR. We pray that Amma gets Jannat-Ul-firdaus 🙏 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) December 28, 2020

Our deepest condolences sir May her Soul Rest In Peace — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) December 28, 2020