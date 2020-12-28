AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away; Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Mohan Raja tweet condolences
AR Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum passed away in Chennai on Monday.
Music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on 28 December. The Oscar-winning music maestro paid tribute to his mother by sharing a photo on Twitter.
As per a report in Times Now, Kareema Begum died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, due to age-related ailments. Begum was married to music composer Rajagopala Kulashekharan, who passed away when AR Rahman was only nine-years-old.
Director Mohan Raja, singer Harshdeep Kaur, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant among others took to social media to offer their condolences to Rahman.
Check out the posts here
Deeply saddened by this news Rahman sir. She was one of the most gentle affectionate person I have met. Praying for her departed soul 🙏🏻
What a lovely person,who will be deeply missed
What a beautiful life she lived. Made everyone around her feel confident,strong&blessed!
Teaching the right things & guiding the family correctly!
We are soo very sorry for this loss.
Our deepest sympathies to u sir! StayStrong😞
#KareemaBegum was the emotive, spiritual and motivational force behind the musical genius of @arrahman our deepest condolences to the family. As a mark of respect the teaser launch of #Kadavulumnaanum is postponed today
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏
Very sorry for your loss AR. We pray that Amma gets Jannat-Ul-firdaus 🙏
Our deepest condolences sir May her Soul Rest In Peace
Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss.. may god give you strength.
Remembering Amma’s wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts 🙏🏼
