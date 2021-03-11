AR Rahman's debut production 99 songs to release in theatres on 16 April
99 songs features newcomers Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha in lead roles.
Music maestro AR Rahman on Thursday announced that his first production 99 Songs will arrive in theatres on 16 April.
The musical drama movie, directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, is a story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.
Rahman, who has also co-written the screenplay, announced on Twitter that the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
Check out the announcement here
Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas.@jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/TU4TjaSSoa
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 11, 2021
The film features newcomers Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha in lead roles.
As per reports, Manisha Koirala, Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Indian Ocean's Raghu Ram, and composer-drummer Ranjit Barot are also part of the project.
Rahman has also created the music of the movie, which he produced through his banner YM Movies alongside Ideal Entertainment. It is presented by Jio Studios.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
