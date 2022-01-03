AR Rahman's daughter musician Khatija Rahman gets engaged, shares update on Instagram
AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik on 29 December.
Music maestro AR Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman on Sunday announced her engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.
Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, took to Instagram and shared a picture collage of herself with Mohamed, a sound engineer. The duo got engaged on 29 December.
Check out the post here
Last year, Khatija Rahman sang a song called 'Rock A Bye Baby' for the Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy-drama Mimi, which was composed by her father.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
