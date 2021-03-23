AR Rahman unveils Hindi trailer of 99 Songs; film to release in cinemas on 16 April

99 Songs, directed Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, features newcomers Ehan Bhat, Tenzin Dalha, and Edilsy Varghese.

Music maestro AR Rahman has released the new trailer of his first production venture 99 Songs on Tuesday, 23 March.

The musical drama features newcomers Ehan Bhat, Tenzin Dalha, and Edilsy Varghese in lead roles. The passionate love story is slated to release on 16 April in theatres. Rahman shared the trailer with fans on social media.

Here is the trailer

As shown in the trailer, 99 Songs follows Jay’s journey whose life centers around music and of course his girlfriend Sophie. fp is making his directorial debut with the film. It is a story about the self-discovery of Jay who is a struggling singer and wishes to be a big music composer. With some breathtaking visuals, the trailer introduces the audience to the musical world of the protagonist.

Apart from creating music and producing, Rahman has also co-written the screenplay of 99 songs. The Oscar-winning composer n is producing the film under his banner YM Movies along with Ideal Entertainment. Jio Studios is presenting it.

The cinematography of 99 Songs is d by James Cowley and Tanay Satam, while editing was done by Shreyas Beltangdy and Akshay Mehta. The first trailer of the film was released last year.

99 Songs premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in the Open Cinema Category in 2019.

Slated to be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the movie also features Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Aditya Seal, composer drummer Ranjit Barot, and India Ocean's Raghu Ram.