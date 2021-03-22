AR Rahman to make cameo appearance, alongside Mohanlal, in Unnikrishnan's Aaraattu
'A rare and remarkable shoot with the music maestro,' wrote Mohanlan on collaborating with AR Rahman for Aaraattu
Music composer AR Rahman will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Malayalam Aaraattu, directed by Unnikrishnan Bhaskaran. Mohanlal announced the news on Twitter and also expressed how delighted he was to shoot with the Oscar-winning composer.
Check out the announcement here
A rare and remarkable shoot with the Music Maestro @arrahman for #Aaraattu. @unnikrishnanb pic.twitter.com/GPEz23e0lH
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 21, 2021
According to a report in The Times of India, Unnikrishnan had almost completed the shooting a few days ago. Only a few shots were left including those of Rahman’s. The movie is scheduled to release on 12 August.
Aaraattu also marks Unnikrishnan’s third collaboration with Mohanlal following hits including Mr Fraud (2014) and Villian (2017).
Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Sangeeth Sivan, Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Johny Antony, Sheela, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swasika.
Mohanlal was last seen in director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2 which was directly released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba were seen in pivotal roles. The movie is the sequel to the 2013 release Drishyam.
The film is all set to get a Telugu remake starring Ventakesh in the lead role.
also read
Telugu cinema's theatrical business is soaring, while other industries are still struggling to find their feet
While all other industries are struggling to deliver one or two profitable films after the lockdown, the Telugu film industry is booming with films like Uppena, Jathi Ratnalu and Krack scoring big at the box office. The hit rate is impeccable.
Trailer of Yuvarathnaa, featuring Puneeth Rajkumar, Prakash Raj, released
Yuvarathnaa will have a theatrical release on 1 April.
Fahadh Faasil confirmed to play villain role in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will release in theatres on 13 August