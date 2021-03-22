AR Rahman to make cameo appearance, alongside Mohanlal, in Unnikrishnan's Aaraattu

'A rare and remarkable shoot with the music maestro,' wrote Mohanlan on collaborating with AR Rahman for Aaraattu

Music composer AR Rahman will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Malayalam Aaraattu, directed by Unnikrishnan Bhaskaran. Mohanlal announced the news on Twitter and also expressed how delighted he was to shoot with the Oscar-winning composer.

Check out the announcement here

According to a report in The Times of India, Unnikrishnan had almost completed the shooting a few days ago. Only a few shots were left including those of Rahman’s. The movie is scheduled to release on 12 August.

Aaraattu also marks Unnikrishnan’s third collaboration with Mohanlal following hits including Mr Fraud (2014) and Villian (2017).

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Sangeeth Sivan, Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Johny Antony, Sheela, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swasika.

Mohanlal was last seen in director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2 which was directly released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba were seen in pivotal roles. The movie is the sequel to the 2013 release Drishyam.

The film is all set to get a Telugu remake starring Ventakesh in the lead role.