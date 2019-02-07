You are here:

AR Rahman responds to criticism on his daughter wearing a niqab, posts picture with #FreedomToChoose

FP Staff

Feb 07, 2019 16:31:45 IST

To celebrate a decade of winning two Academy Awards for 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire, AR Rahman's elder daughter Khatija was recently invited to share the stage with the Oscar-winning composer. However, Rahman came under severe criticism as Khatija's face was covered, as she was wearing a niqab.

Responding to the allegations that he forced his daughter to cover herself, Rahman took to Twitter to share a picture of his wife and two daughters posing with Nita Ambani.

AR Rahman with with daughter Khatija on stage to celebrate 10 years of winning the Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire's Jai Ho. Twitter/@VrushankaBhat

AR Rahman with with daughter Khatija on stage to celebrate 10 years of winning the Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire's Jai Ho. Twitter/@VrushankaBhat

The photo, accompanied with the hashtag #FreedomToChoose, saw his wife Sairaa covering her head with a dupatta, Khatija wearing a niqab and Raheema without it.

Khatija, too, took to Facebook to address the accusations. She clarified that the attire that she wore for the event was her choice, and her sartorial choices are not dictated by her parents. "I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour.", she wrote on Facebook.

AR Rahman's 'Jai Ho' had become the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 16:31:45 IST

tags: 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire , Academy Awards , AR Rahman , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Oscars , Slumdog Millionaire , TuneIn

also see

AR Rahman says he was

AR Rahman says he was "starving" to look in shape the night before his Academy Awards win for Slumdog Millionaire

Gulzar credits music composer AR Rahman for Slumdog Millionaire’s Jai Ho winning Oscar

Gulzar credits music composer AR Rahman for Slumdog Millionaire’s Jai Ho winning Oscar

Kapil Sharma meets former PM Manmohan Singh, 2019 Oscar nominees pose for class photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Kapil Sharma meets former PM Manmohan Singh, 2019 Oscar nominees pose for class photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide