To celebrate a decade of winning two Academy Awards for 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire, AR Rahman's elder daughter Khatija was recently invited to share the stage with the Oscar-winning composer. However, Rahman came under severe criticism as Khatija's face was covered, as she was wearing a niqab.

Responding to the allegations that he forced his daughter to cover herself, Rahman took to Twitter to share a picture of his wife and two daughters posing with Nita Ambani.

The photo, accompanied with the hashtag #FreedomToChoose, saw his wife Sairaa covering her head with a dupatta, Khatija wearing a niqab and Raheema without it.

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

Khatija, too, took to Facebook to address the accusations. She clarified that the attire that she wore for the event was her choice, and her sartorial choices are not dictated by her parents. "I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour.", she wrote on Facebook.

AR Rahman's 'Jai Ho' had become the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories.

