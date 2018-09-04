AR Rahman pledges donation of Rs 1 cr to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

Music composer AR Rahman donated Rs 1 crore towards the relief of victims affected by the Kerala floods, reports The News Minute. Rahman is one among the many film industry artists who have come in support of the state which faced its worst floods in almost a 100 years. The donation, made on 2 September was announced on the composer's official Twitter handle. Rahman mentioned that it was a "small offering" from him and his artists, currently touring the US, towards the cause of relief. The donation was made to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

From my artistes and me touring the USA... To our brothers and sisters of Kerala! May this small offering help in providing you some relief! pic.twitter.com/9tyxtns3gr — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 2, 2018

Rahman is presently occupied with the US tour and made the announcement right after the conclusion of their Washington show. Rahman is scheduled to return in India on 5 September in order to attend the music launch of director Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The composer will give a live performance there.

Other celebrities who have extended a helping hand toward the cause are Mammooty, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Karthi, Keerthi Suresh, Raghava Lawrence, Vijay, Dhanush and Suriya. They have all donated to the Kerala CM's relief fund.

The amount amassed by the fund till 31 August is more than Rs 1,000 crore just in the form of donations, adds the report.

The CMRDF website notes that Rs 145.88 has been donated through electronic payments while Rs 46.04 through UPI/QR/VPA and Rs 835.86 crore via RTGS/cash/cheque. The website even gave details of the banks through which transactions took place.

The website also has the feature of being updated real time to aid the people who have queries regarding how the funds are being utilised. It also has a page which is related to their transparency rules.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on 30 August told the Kerala Assembly that 483 people had died due to the floods.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 11:13 AM