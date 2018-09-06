AR Rahman at Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch: Mani Ratnam has gone back to his 'Nayagan' days

The audio launch of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was launched in Chennai on 5 September with the majority of cast and crew in attendance, barring cinematographer Santhosh Sivan, Vijay Sethupathi and Jyotika, who were conspicuous by their absence.

AR Rahman flew down from his USA musical tour, which will go on till 15 September, to attend the event. Two songs from the album have been released so far and sources say Rahman is yet to hand over the final version of two more songs after he completes the concert and returns to Chennai.

"On this Teacher's day, I want to thank my guru Mani sir and my Godfather Rahman sir. I think Mani sir's film will speak for itself. Now is not the time for me to talk. So, I would like to just say 'Thank you' to everyone. I will speak more about the movie on another occasion," said Simbu who is usually known for his straightforward speeches at events.

The triumvirate — Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman and Vairamuthu — candidly started pulling each other's legs on stage when host Chinmayi invited them to speak about their three-decade-long collaboration. "It's just enough for the director to have good artists and technicians by his side and the magic will happen on its own," said a reticent Mani Ratnam when Chinmayi asked how the magic continues to happen in his films every time.

Singer Karthik, who co-hosted the event, asked the trio to recall their most memorable composing session and their favorite song from their collaborations. Vairamuthu, without any delay, replied, "It's Uyire Uyire from Bombay. Even today, whenever the song plays on television, I will wait and watch it no matter what." Interestingly, AR Rahman mentioned his favorite as Kannalane from Bombay and Mani Ratnam singled out Thamizha Thamizha from Roja.

Rahman also said that Mani Ratnam has gone back to his Nayagan days with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Vairamuthu also revealed a lesser known fact about Kannalane. "Our late Chief Minister Jayalalitha ma'am visited AR Rahman's studio once in the '90s and asked him to play a recently recorded song for her and the track he played was - Kannalane."

"I have been associated with Mani sir in eight films, and it was in six films out of the eight, I was present onscreen. As everyone thinks about the bounty of films I have worked with him, I wonder why he made twelve other films without me," said Arvind Swami on a funny note about his journey with the director over three decades.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who has done back to back films with Mani Ratnam after Kaatru Veliyidai, says, "Not knowing the language is a blessing in disguise I feel, because I get to be around him and learn from him much more. Hoping to do many more films with him. I can't reveal anything about my character."

Arun Vijay, who is working with Mani Ratnam for the first time, gushed about working with the legend. "Rahman sir was supposed to score the music for my debut film when I was in my twelfth standard. But somehow the project didn't materialise. I always used to think if he had composed music for my first film I wouldn't have struggled so much in my career. And it happened here in my twenty-fifth film. It's a dream come true to work under Mani sir direction. He's someone who has a great vision and is always approachable for anything," said Arun Vijay.

Aishwarya Rajesh was all smiles for bagging her role Renu. "First I was approached to dub Aditi's character in the film, then eventually when Mani sir narrated the script, and my character, to me, and it took some time for me to realise that I bagged a character in the film. I play a Srilankan Tamil girl in the film," said Aishwarya.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is slated to release on September 27.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 12:36 PM