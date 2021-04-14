AR Rahman announces 99 Songs digital concert, chronicling the journey of his upcoming film's music

AR Rahman's 99 Songs special concert, currently streaming on JioSaavn’s LIVE Anywhere platform, will feature artists Benny Dayal, Shashwat Singh, Shashaa Tirupati, Haricharan among others.

AR Rahman has released the 99 Songs Special Concert — a digital show chronicling the music of his upcoming film 99 Songs. The digital concert is now streaming on JioSaavn’s LIVE Anywhere platform.

This special concert allows listeners to experience the music of 99 Songs ahead of the film’s release in theatres on 16 April. Streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the 99 Songs Special Concert sees Academy and Grammy Award-winning composer Rahman unite with the voices of the 99 Songs soundtrack. The film’s lead actor Ehan Bhat and director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy too join Rahman in rendering the sound of the movie. Together, team 99 Songs delivers a digital musical montage that pays tribute to the story of the film while honouring the spirit of music itself.

About the 99 Songs Special Concert, A.R. Rahman says, “My initial idea was that I should go to every city, every college and perform, for you, the songs of this movie. But given the times, the least we can do is present a show with the incredible singers and musicians who are part of the soundtrack. I hope you'll go to cinemas on 16 April with masks on and show some love to the film."

The 99 Songs Special Concert features the global music legend alongside vocalists Benny Dayal, Shashwat Singh, Shashaa Tirupati, Vijay Yesudas, Sreekanth Hariharan, Poorvi Koutish, Haricharan, the Sunshine Orchestra and more. The songs are accompanied by a story told by the maestro, the lyricists Navneet Virk, Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh, Kalpradah and more, as well as the vocalists, about how the track came to be.

The musical drama movie is a story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer. Actors Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Aditya Seal, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles in the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is co-produced by Ideal Entertainment. 99 Songs will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 16 April.