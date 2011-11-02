AR Rahman and Ranbir Kapoor – Live in Rockstar concert
The live concert of Rockstar had fans screaming for more and the Rahman-Ranbir combination was a super success.
Last evening, music maestro AR Rahman performed with Ranbir Kapoor, at a live concert held at Bhavan’s College in Andheri, Mumbai.
Rahman has composed the fabulous music for Imtiaz Ali’s film, Rockstar, which is Ranbir’s next release on 11 November.
This is the first time Rahman has promoted the music of a film he has composed, via a live concert.
Ranbir played the on-stage rockstar to the hilt – guitar in hand, dancing to the music and soulful expressions to match the lyrics of the hits tracks, Saada Haqq and Nadaan Parinde.
He was accompanied by his co-star Nargis Fakhri, who makes her Bollywood debut with this film, and the very talented Mohit Chauhan, who is Ranbir's playback in Rockstar. Needless to add, the concert had fans screaming for more and the Rahman-Ranbir combination was a super success.
A special tribute was paid to the late Shammi Kapoor, Ranbir’s grand-uncle, who makes a cameo in the film.
Rockstar is a highly anticipated film given Imtiaz Ali’s past films -- Jab We Met (Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor) and Love Aaj Kal (Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan) -- met with great success at the box-office.
