Apurva Asrani announces separation from Partner Siddhant: 'I know we've been seen as role models by many in LGBTQ community'

'I think there is hope. For Sid, for me, and for everyone of us seeking love, commitment, and a secure home,' says Apurva Asrani

Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani has shared a significant development related to his personal life. He announced his separation from his partner Siddhant on Saturday, 3 April. In a detailed Instagram post, the editor of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Shahid shared that they have amicably parted ways.

Apurva insisted that the days they spent together have been important and valuable, however, their separation might cause disappointment as the two are seen as role models by several people of the LGBTQ community.

Addressing the lack of visibility of same-sex couples in India, Apurva side that there are no role models to seek inspiration from in the country. He added that theirs is the first generation who lived their love visibly and courageously so he has no regrets as he shared this personal development.

The Aligarh (2016) writer also requested everyone to respect their privacy and feelings. He urged people not to tag the former couple in their messages as it is a difficult time. He signed off by saying, “Never stop believing”.

Sending their love, actors like Sandhya Mridul and Flora Saini commented on Apurva’s post with heart emojis. Comedian Danish Sait also commented with heart emojis.

In May 2020, highlighting the struggle of same-sex couples, Apurva had shared on Twitter that he and Siddhant had to pretend that they were cousins for 13 years in order to rent a home together.

Apurva is a National Award-winning editor. He won the prestigious award in 2001 for the film Snip.