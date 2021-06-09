Invasion will premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on 22 October, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Apple today revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited ten-episode science fiction drama series Invasion, from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters).

The character-driven Apple Original series, produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on 22 October, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Set across multiple continents, Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider).

Invasion is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil and executive produced by Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall), who also directed multiple episodes. Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us) and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider), who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh (Narcos, Hannibal) serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

Invasion premieres on Apple TV+ from 22 October.

Watch the teaser