Apple TV+ series Lisey’s Story, based on Stephen King's novel and starring Julianne Moore, to premiere on 4 June
Lisey’s Story will premiere on Apple TV+ on 4 June with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.
Apple revealed that Lisey’s Story, the highly-anticipated limited series based on the best-selling novel and adapted and written by author Stephen King himself, will make its global debut on Friday, 4 June exclusively on Apple TV+.
Featuring a star-studded cast led by Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore and Academy Award-nominee Clive Owen, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.
Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang star alongside Moore and Owen.
Directed by Pablo Larraín, Lisey’s Story hails from JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.
