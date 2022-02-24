Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its drama series Pachinko, a family saga of four generations told across three languages -Korean, Japanese and English. The series, starring Oscar-winning Korean star Youn Yuh Jung and popular Korean star Lee Minho, is set to premiere on the platform on 25 March with the first three episodes followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through 29 April, 2022, Apple TV+ said in a release on Thursday.

The series is based on the acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee. Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.

Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

Pachinko is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh of The Terror and The Killing fame. Hugh created the series and serves as showrunner.

Kogonada, known for his film Columbus as well as famous videos analysing film classics, has worked alongside Justin Chon as executive producers. They have directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot.

Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces. Media Res' Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson and Yu-na Jeon.