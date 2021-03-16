Apple TV+ earns first-ever Oscar nominations for Wolfwalkers and Greyhound

Nominated in the animation category alongside Wolfwalkers are Onward, Over The Moon, Soul and Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. Meanwhile, Greyhound will be compete for the winning trophy with News of the World, Soul and Sound of Metal.

Apple earned its first-ever Academy Award nominations for feature films since the Apple TV+ global launch of Apple Original Films in 2020. Wolfwalkers was nominated for Best Animated Feature and the war film Greyhound, starring and written by Tom Hanks, for Best Sound.

Wolfwalkers is the latest project from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore and director Ross Stewart, and co-produced by the award-winning animation studios Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions.

The story follows a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumoured to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers” and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Meanwhile, Greyhound is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester. Hanks plays the role of a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group.

Nominated in the animation category alongside the fantasy feature are Onward, Over The Moon, Soul and Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. Meanwhile, Greyhound will be compete for the winning trophy with News of the World, Soul and Sound of Metal.