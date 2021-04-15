Entertainment

Apple TV+ announces Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson; six-part docu-series to explore world of music production

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, on AppleTV, will follow Ronson as he uncovers 'the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound.'

Mark Ronson | Image from Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Apple TV+ has announced Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a new six-part docuseries that will examine sound creation and the technology that has shaped music as we know it. Hailing from Academy Award-winning producer Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) and hosted by Mark Ronson, an internationally renowned DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time-Grammy-Award-winning artist and producer, Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson will make its global debut on Friday, 30 July, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Each episode of Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson will follow Ronson as he "uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound", states a press release.

Ronson explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work.

At the end of each episode, Ronson will create and unveil a unique piece of original music using groundbreaking technology and techniques including reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.

Read Ronson's tweet on the docu-series here

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson is produced by Tremolo Productions with Ronson, Neville, Mark Monroe, Jason Zeldes and Kim Rozenfeld serving as executive producers.

The new docuseries will join Apple’s expanding offering of acclaimed, award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including global hit Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry; Grammy and five-time Emmy Award-nominated Beastie Boys Story; Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You; and, the recently announced Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong.

