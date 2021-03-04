Apple TV+ announces Dr Brain, streamer's first Korean thriller series, starring Parasite actor Lee Sun-Kyun

Dr Brain was first announced in May 2019 by YG Entertainment. It was then reported that Apple had included the show in its roster last October.

Apple TV+ announced its first Korean-language thriller series Dr Brain, based on popular webtoon of the same name. Filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon (A Tale of Two Sisters, I Saw the Devil) is at the helm of the show led by SAG Award-winner Lee Sun-Kyun (Parasite).

Dr Brain is currently in production in South Korea and set to debut later this year. According to a press release, the show "is an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife’s brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why."

According to Deadline, the show was first announced in May 2019 by YG Entertainment. It was then reported that Apple had included the show in its roster last October.

Dr Brain is produced for Apple TV+ by Korea-based studio, Bound Entertainment, along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures.

Kim Jee-Woon serves as executive producer alongside Samuel Yeunju Ha, executive producer of Kim Jee-woon's Illang: The Wolf Brigade, and Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja. Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, and Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong serve as executive producers for Kakao Entertainment.

Dr Brain is Apple's newest international language show after Soo Hugh’s Pachinko and Eugenio Derbez’s Acapulco