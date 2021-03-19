Apple TV+ announces Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard's comedy series starring Maya Rudolph
In Apple TV+'s new series, Maya Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars
Apple TV+ today announced a straight-to-series order for a new, half-hour comedy series that will star Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, Forever), and is created by Peabody and Emmy Award-winner Alan Yang (Little America, Master of None) and Emmy Award-winner Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Forever).
Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.
The new series will be created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. In addition to starring, Rudolph will executive produce through her production company, Animal Pictures, with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts will also executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the studio.
The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the premiere of the three-time Independent Spirit Award and NAACP Image Award-nominated anthology series, Little America; and, it will premiere alongside acclaimed and award-winning Apple Original comedy series including the Golden Globe and multiple Critics’ Choice Award-winning, Ted Lasso.
Apple’s expanding offering of comedy series also includes the recently renewed Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated Central Park; Peabody Award-winner Dickinson; the soon-to-premiere second season of Mythic Quest; and Schmigadoon!, a new musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels that will premiere this summer.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Watch: Trailer of Eros Now Original film Switchh, featuring Vikrant Massey, delves into lives of con artists
Switchh is all set to premiere on Eros Now on 21 March.
Concrete Cowboys, Western drama featuring Idris Elba, to premiere on Netflix on 2 April
Idris Elba's Concrete Cowboys had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020
Netflix India's Monika Shergill responds to OTT guidelines: 'The goal of the govt and industry is to do the best for consumers and creators'
As Netflix India announces its 2021 slate, Vice-President Monika Shergill is optimistic about the I&B Ministry's guidelines for OTT platforms