Apple TV+ announces Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard's comedy series starring Maya Rudolph

In Apple TV+'s new series, Maya Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars

Apple TV+ today announced a straight-to-series order for a new, half-hour comedy series that will star Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, Forever), and is created by Peabody and Emmy Award-winner Alan Yang (Little America, Master of None) and Emmy Award-winner Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Forever).

Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.

The new series will be created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. In addition to starring, Rudolph will executive produce through her production company, Animal Pictures, with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts will also executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the studio.

The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the premiere of the three-time Independent Spirit Award and NAACP Image Award-nominated anthology series, Little America; and, it will premiere alongside acclaimed and award-winning Apple Original comedy series including the Golden Globe and multiple Critics’ Choice Award-winning, Ted Lasso.

Apple’s expanding offering of comedy series also includes the recently renewed Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated Central Park; Peabody Award-winner Dickinson; the soon-to-premiere second season of Mythic Quest; and Schmigadoon!, a new musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels that will premiere this summer.