Apple Music to launch multiple radio shows hosted by Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood
Apple Music announced that it will debut two new radio stations Apple Music Hits, focused on popular songs of the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, dedicated to the country music genre.
Apple Music is launching several new radio shows hosted by A-list musical acts, including Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood.
The streaming service announced that it will debut two new radio stations Tuesday: Apple Music Hits, focused on popular songs of the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, as well as Apple Music Country, dedicated to the country music genre. Both channels will have daily on-air hosts but will also include several shows hosted by well-known musicians.
Apple Music Hits will include shows hosted by Snoop Dogg, Twain, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Ciara, blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, and Huey Lewis.
More than a dozen country acts will debut shows on Apple Music Country, including Underwood, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Rissi Palmer, Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen and This Is Us actress and singer Chrissy Metz.
Apple Music also announced Tuesday that its popular Beats 1 radio station — featuring shows hosted by Billie Eilish, Elton John, and Lil Wayne — will be renamed to Apple Music 1. It will launch new shows hosted by Nile Rodgers, J Balvin, Young MA, and other acts.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Mulan bypasses theatrical release to premiere on Disney+ on 4 September, for $30 extra charge
Disney plans to release Mulan in theatres in areas only where Disney+ is not available.
Russell Crowe's Unhinged dominates UK, Ireland box office with a total of $229,000
Meanwhile, Disney holdover Onward has grossed a total of $7.4 million since it opened on 6 March
Martin Scorsese signs deal with Apple to develop films, TV shows for its streaming platform
The announcement for the multi-year deal comes months after Apple acquired Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon from Paramount.