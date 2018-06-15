Apple Inc reportedly in talks with Oscar-winning studio Cartoon Saloon for animated movie

According to Bloomberg, tech giant Apple Inc may soon start producing Hollywood feature films.

Unidentified sources told Bloomberg that Apple is in talks with an Ireland based, Oscar-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon for buying rights to an animated movie that it will feature as an original video.

While the movie is yet to be made and in fact, may take over a year for release, Apple is already planning to acquire distribution rights in the US. They are most likely looking at a theatrical release, which is a prerequisite for the Academy Awards.

Apple’s tryst with animation goes back to founder Steve Jobs who founded one of today’s leading animation houses, Pixar, in 1986. He was at the helm of the studio’s when they released Toy Story, the first fully computer animated feature in 1995.

While still not through, this deal marks a milestone to assess Apple’s desire to compete with Netflix, Google and Amazon Prime Video, all of whom are charting their way into the world of online video content.

While Apple’s iTunes have been a big platform for the sale of video content from other producers, its venture into original content will be a closely watched move, with certain resistance also from Hollywood studios. It remains unclear how Apple plans on distributing its content. However, it may be assumed that its recently launched TV app which features well on iPhones and iPads will be part of this elaborate program.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 11:03 AM