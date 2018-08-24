Apple gives ten-part series order to drama based on Isaac Asimov’s science fiction trilogy Foundation

Apple has given a series order to Isaac Asimov’s famed science fiction trilogy 'Foundation', reports Deadline. The series will be a 10 part show with David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman as showrunners as well as executive producers.

The show, from Skydance Television, will chronicle the thousand year narrative of the Foundation, which consists of a group of banished people who realise that the only solution to ensure the survival of the Galactic Empire is to go against it.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross, from Skydance will also executive produce the series.

Apple had gained rights for the project in April itself and 'Foundation' will be one of numerous series that the organisation wants t get involved with, ever since its preparation to move into the scripted programming field. However, the show timings are yet to be confirmed.

Goyer's most considerable works include The Dark Knight and Batman Begins, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Starz's Da Vinci’s Demons and NBC’s Constantine, for television. Josh Friedman on the other hand has worked on 2005 movie War of the Worlds, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles which was a Fox show running in 2008-2009. He has also worked on the upcoming Avatar sequels.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 12:26 PM