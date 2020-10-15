Applause Entertainment announces Indian remake of French workplace comedy Call My Agent

The Indian adaptation of Call My Agent is set to go on floors in October and will star Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Ayush Mehra in pivotal roles.

Aditya Birla Group's content studio Applause Entertainment announced its remake of hit French workplace comedy, Call My Agent (Dix Pour Cent), today.

Applause will recreate the show in association with Banijay Asia, with filmmaker Shaad Ali (Saathiya, Bunty aur Babli, Ok Jaanu, Soorma) at the helm. Writer duo Abbas and Hussain Dalal have written the show the upcoming Indian series.

The original show, followed the lives and the daily grind of four agents at a talent film in Paris, was the brainchild of Fanny Herrero and showrunner Cedric Klapisch. All seasons of Call My Agent are available worldwide on Netflix.

The Indian version will be told through the eyes of the agents of four Bollywood celebrities, a peek into the behind-the-scenes chaos and the system that keeps the careers of their stars running. Each episode will also feature an exaggerated version of a real-life celebrity, writes Mumbai Mirror.

Here is the announcement

We are thrilled to announce our first French format acquisition, "Call My Agent," a wicked & witty drama series, produced in alliance with Banijay Asia. Written by the talented duo, Abbas & Hussain Dalal, it will be directed by ace filmmaker Shaad Ali.

The show is set to go on floors in October and will star Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, among others.

Applause Entertainment's Sameer Nair said that this show marks their first French format acquisition, having previously backed Indian adaptations of British mockumentary sitcom The Office, BBC series Criminal Justice, Israeli crime-thrillers Hostages and Kvodo (Your Honor on Sony LIV) and Israeli comedy La Famiglia. The company also has an Indian version of Idris Elba-led BBC detective show Luther in the pipeline.