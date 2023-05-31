Apoorva Lakhia: 'When I cast Vivek Oberoi, producers called me and said 'Replace him or we won't work with you''
About what transpired on April 1, 2003, that conference that Oberoi did against Salman Khan, the filmmaker stated, 'Vivek was a good actor. Whatever he did was wrong, he shouldn’t have done it, but that does not mean he is not talented.'
Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, whose show Crackdown 2 is currently streaming on JioCinema, recently spoke to Siddharth Kanan in an interview, talking about Shootout At Lokhandwala, which completed 16 years on May 25. While talking about Vivek Oberoi being a part of that gangster drama, Lakhia said, “At that time when I casted Vivek, a lot of producers called me and said ‘Replace him or we won’t work with you’.”
He added, “But I had given a commitment to Vivek, so how do you go back from a commitment? And Sanju sir supported me, Suniel Shetty supported me, Sanjay Gupta supported me. So if the guys are supporting me, I thought why should I think about the future? If Shootout became a hit, whoever rejected me will come back.”
About what transpired on April 1, 2003, that conference that Oberoi did against Salman Khan, the filmmaker stated, “Vivek was a good actor. Whatever he did was wrong, he shouldn’t have done it, but that does not mean he is not talented. I am hiring for his acting abilities. I am not hiring any person for his personality. He is a professional and he was really good when I was reading with him. I think he did a fantastic job.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.