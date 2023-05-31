Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, whose show Crackdown 2 is currently streaming on JioCinema, recently spoke to Siddharth Kanan in an interview, talking about Shootout At Lokhandwala, which completed 16 years on May 25. While talking about Vivek Oberoi being a part of that gangster drama, Lakhia said, “At that time when I casted Vivek, a lot of producers called me and said ‘Replace him or we won’t work with you’.”

He added, “But I had given a commitment to Vivek, so how do you go back from a commitment? And Sanju sir supported me, Suniel Shetty supported me, Sanjay Gupta supported me. So if the guys are supporting me, I thought why should I think about the future? If Shootout became a hit, whoever rejected me will come back.”

About what transpired on April 1, 2003, that conference that Oberoi did against Salman Khan, the filmmaker stated, “Vivek was a good actor. Whatever he did was wrong, he shouldn’t have done it, but that does not mean he is not talented. I am hiring for his acting abilities. I am not hiring any person for his personality. He is a professional and he was really good when I was reading with him. I think he did a fantastic job.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.