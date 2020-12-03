'Apni akal da saboot' and 'Karan Johar ke paltu': Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh flex Twitter muscles over farmers' protests
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh argued on Twitter after the Queen actor claimed that an elderly lady at the farmers protest was Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi.
In a recent tweet, actor Kangana Ranaut had falsely identified an elderly lady at the ongoing farmers protest as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh responded soon after with a BBC news clip of the protester named Mahinder Kaur.
In her reply to Dosanjh, Ranaut maintained her claim, and went on to call him producer Karan Johar's lackey. She added that she did not know who Kaur is.
Here is her tweet
Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020
The argument continued, with Dosanjh asking Ranaut whether she became a yes-man to everyone she worked with. If this was the case, he wrote, then she surely had a long list of masters to answer to. He noted that the protesters were from Punjab not Bollywood, and accused her of inciting tension by manipulating facts.
Here is his response
Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?
Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?
Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey
Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020
Dosanjh further called her out for disrespecting women, and insisting they were bribed to protest. He once again asked her not to twist anyone's words. Ranaut, in turn, insisted that it was Bilkis Bano who had taken to the streets once again in objection to the farmers bill.
Here are more tweets
PUNJAB DI MAA NU BURA BOL KE JEHDA TU APNI AKAL DA SABOOT DITA NA..
PUNJAB V YAAD RAKHE GA TAINU..Te Tu V Yaad Rakhe gi PUNJABIAN NU 😊
Peaceful Protest Nu gumraa Karna Hee Tera Kam an.. Te eh hee Tu kardi an Shuru ton..
Tere sare daa pech janda mai Fikar Na Kar.. https://t.co/eA4OTonHXz
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020
Peaceful PROTEST CHAL RIHA.. Sab Kisaan’an De Naal aa .. @KanganaTeam Edey varge kush Lok Jo Bhonk Ke Mahaul Kharab karn di te divert karn Di Politics khel rahe aa.. Sarey Note Karn..
Eh Janani Shuru ton Hee Muddey nu Divert karn Da kam kardi Rahi aa..
Punjabi Jaande aa tainu
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020
The BBC news clip shared by Dosanjh sees Kaur, a resident of Punjab's Bahadurgarh Jandian village, ask Ranaut to visit her farm, and watch how she and other women work hard in the fields. Kaur and her husband Labh Singh told Tribune that they were upset over Ranaut's belittling remarks.
According to DNA, a legal notice has been sent to the actor for her tweet by a Mohali-based lawyer Hakam Singh. He has also demanded that Ranaut apologise within seven days, otherwise a defamation suit will be pursued.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Iconic Kolkata single-screens Priya Cinema, Menoka indefinitely shuttered over low footfall
Priya Cinema and Menoka in south Kolkata suspended all shows indefinitely from 20 November, citing a lack of big releases and "very few people" coming to theatres.
Mismatched review: Netflix India show makes teenage adolescence look like a statement, not a stage of life
Mismatched effectively commits the ultimate screenwriting sin: it tells an awful lot, but never really shows. Every moment and feeling is spoon-fed to the point of exhaustion.
Jingle Jangle, Forest Whitaker's film on Netflix, is a welcome reprieve from the solemnity of science and solitude
Jingle Jangle is a palate cleanser from not only the year that 2020 has been, but also the saturation of white obsession with Christmas.