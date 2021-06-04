'Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain,' Aparshakti Khurana quipped while sharing the pregnancy news

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child together. The actor announced the good news on social media in the most hilarious way. Taking to his Instagram account, Khurana shared a monochrome photo of his wife Aakriti flaunting her baby bump while he kisses it.

"Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert,” Khurana captioned the picture.

The couple got married in September 2014 and are now looking forward to welcoming their little bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, Aakriti, who is the founder of the event management company LaFeria Events, also shared her pregnancy news with a funny caption. She wrote, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation. #PreggerAlert".

After their pregnancy post went viral, many from the industry dropped congratulatory messages. Celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhaskar, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Ekta Kaul, Varun Sharma and others wished the couple in the comments section.

Aparshakti, who is the brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is also a popular RJ and TV host. He made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016 and also starred in the comedy film Saat Uchakkey, which was directed and written by Sanjeev Sharma.

Not to forget, he was a part of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania that released in 2017. He went on to play pivotal roles in various films including Stree and Luka Chuppi.

He will soon be seen in his first solo movie opposite Pranutan Bahl titled Helmet. It is directed by Satram Ramani and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.