Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana comes forward to support homegrown sports as he hosts the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 championship which a major television network will telecast.

Aparshakti Khurana could have been seen onscreen in a sports-based movie like Dangal, a movie based on professional wrestling, but in real life, he has been roped in for Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 championship which a major television network will telecast. Although Kho Kho is one of the homegrown indigenous sports, not many stars seem to be associated with the game. The actor is more than happy to lend his support to this game to shine more light on it and wants to continue doing his bit to bring to the forefront the game and the many players behind it.

Aparshakti, whose latest movie Dhoka Round D Corner’s teaser, starring R Madhavan, Darshan Kumar and Khushali Kumar, was recently released, says, “Sports have been a very integral part of my life, right from childhood. It does not just help in physical health but also helps develop one’s mental strategy. I have been a part of the Haryana U-19 Cricket Team and still play football with the All-Stars team. Also, my first film was based on wrestling. Now it is an honour to host the Ultimate Kho Kho Leagues opening season. The league has so many talented players, as the championship goes on I am sure people are going to be hooked till the finals. It is important that we support homegrown sports and take them to new heights and build a great audience base for them. We must pride in our culture and homegrown sports such as these are part of the community at large”.

The championship, which has around six teams, is being hosted in Pune. The names of the teams are Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas. The ongoing league will go on till September 4.

