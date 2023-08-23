Detailing the story of young man who flew from Gurdaspur to Canada for higher studies and raw musical talent to become the Global sensation that he is today, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind on Prime Video has been winning hearts worldwide. For fans and admirers who have not known anything about AP Dhillon other than music to now have a chance to discover more about the man himself. the series has put the spotlight on the artists hustle and his journey – diving into what makes him what he is today. This four-part docuseries is the ‘brown’ print for all aspiring artists, inspiring those who wish to achieve their dreams

Talking about his motivation behind the docuseries, AP Dhillon said, “What we want the audience to take away from this is inspiration to dream big and achieve big. Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges we simply were not prepared for and there are thousands, if not millions, of people like us who have or currently are facing similar realities. We want people to know that with the combination of hard work and an immense sense of belief, nothing is impossible. It is a story as old as time, however we are living proof that anything you put your mind to is achievable.”

The docuseries acted as a gateway for the fans to enter the lives of these prolific musicians speaking about finally welcoming the fans into their lives, Shinda said, “It was definitely a lot more work than we had imagined when we first started. Giving people, you have just met, close personal access to your life and business is always a risky endeavor. However, we are thankful for everyone that has helped in the making of this docuseries. We like to keep things organic and the teams around us respected that and helped us narrate our story in the most authentic way possible. For that, we are grateful.”

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is directed by Jay Ahmed and the four-part docu-series and is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.