Fans and admirers of AP Dhillon are waiting with bated breath to watch the hustle of Amritpal Singh Dhillon to become the beloved singer across the globe – AP Dhillon! Raising the anticipation bar a little higher, Prime Video today revealed the series preview launch date of the docuseries, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. The series preview will take the viewers into the world of the Brown Munda taking them through his Insane journey from a small village in Punjab to ruling the hearts of millions across the globe. The world has heard his music, now it’s time for them to see his passion for creating chartbuster music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, “Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is the first ever docuseries to dive into the dynamic world of Punjabi hip-hop and explore the origins of one the most prominent faces of the musical zeitgeist we’re currently witnessing.”

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docuseries presents the untold story of the man behind the music. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind premieres in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 18.