Anushka, Virat's new Manyavar ad; Ariana Grande hints at music video for 'Thank U, Next': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Rajshri introduces cast of upcoming film Hum Chaar

Rajshri introduces four new talents in its forthcoming film #HumChaar: Prit Kamani, Simran Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra and Tushar Pandey... Directed by Abhishek Dixit... Sooraj R Barjatya is the creative producer... 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/4hTX9gzzoV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2018

Rajshri introduced the cast of its upcoming film Hum Chaar. The film stars newcomers Prit Kamani, Simran Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. Directed by Abhishek Dixit, it is slated for a 2019 release.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new Manyavar ad



Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli appeared together in a new Manyavar ad, a follow up of the first one which released in 2017. The advertisement shows them attending a wedding as a married couple who warn the would-be couple about the cons of a married life and realising that it is the little things that count. Sharma and Kohli tied the knot last year on 11 December in Italy.

New photograph of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi welcomed Angad and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr and shared a photograph via Twitter.



Farah Khan also visited the new parents and posted a photograph with them captioned, "Happiest mum n dad...tired n ecstatic at the same time."

Sabyasachi clarifies that Deepika's wedding saree not designed by him

Sabyasachi has clarified on social media that Deepika Padukone's sari for her wedding with actor Ranveer Singh, was given to him by the actress's mother Ujjala Padukone. He had previously claimed that the red and gold sari for Deepika's Konkani style wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy was designed by the couturier himself.

Ariana Grande hints at music video for 'Thank U, Next'

well technically u haven’t seen a teaser yet and i’ve spilled way too much already 🖤 but it’ll be worth the wait i promise https://t.co/vfNnlDsBJb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2018

trust me. same. i kept saying the whole shoot ‘welp it’s all downhill from here’ lmao.... we’ve never had as much fun ever. and my friends? and hannah? and her crew....... are incredible. https://t.co/pgRlwjr0hL — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2018

super different from the rest but i think for many reasons this will probably be my favorite video i’ll ever do https://t.co/K7RerM42tD — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2018



Ariana Grande hinted at a music video for her newest single 'Thank U,Next' on social media. Fans speculated that the video will have all iconic female characters after Grande shared a series of images of herseld as Regina George from Mean Girls and Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, writes Billboard. In a Twitter interaction, the pop-star said that she had already shared too much but the video would be worth the wait.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 18:05 PM