Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came up with a heartwarming surprise for her Chakdah Express co-star Anshul Chauhan on 14 September.

Chakdah Express is a biopic of the Indian legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Sharma will play the lead role, while Chauhan will share the screen with the B-town actor as Goswami’s teammate and good friend, Mithali Raj.

The actors are now out for England as the shooting is still in progress. Amid the scenario, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor gifted Chauhan a special meeting with Virat Kohli in Yorkshire, bringing in a grinning moment on her 29th birthday.

Kohli, who has no ongoing assignment with team India, is now accompanying his spouse during the shoot.

Anshul Chauhan shared some glimpses of her “fan moments” with Kohli on her personal Instagram. In the frames, the Subh Mangal Savdhan actor can be seen on cloud nine as she received her perfect birthday gift. She was feeling awkward while posing with Kohli for the pictures.

Chauhan marked it as an “absolute fan moment” and wrote in the caption, “My birthday is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli. Can’t stop grinning still just like in the pictures here.” She also made a special mention of Sharma, thanking her for the pleasant surprise.

Since being shared, Chauhan’s Instagram post has received more than 54,000 likes. Anushka Sharma also marked her presence in the comment section with a laughing emoji.

Actor Nikita Dutta wrote, “This is so cute.” Content creator Dolly Singh wished Chauhan “a very happy birthday” with a glittering heart emoji.

According to Anushka Sharma, Chakdah Express which is slated to be released in 2023, will open your eyes to the world of women’s cricket since it is based on the life and times of former Indian skipper Jhulan Goswami.

It was extremely difficult for women to even consider joining the sport at the time that Jhulan made the decision to become a cricket player and represent her nation on a world platform. The events that molded both her life and women’s cricket are dramatised in this movie.

