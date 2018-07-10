You are here:

Anushka Sharma's angry expression at MS Dhoni's birthday bash fuels memes about actress's 'anti-littering' agenda

Anushka Sharma's anti-littering video may have earned her a legal notice but Twitterati have completely trolled her indignation following the actress's stern expression at MS Dhoni's cake-cutting.

In a video that took the internet by storm a few weeks ago, the actress was filmed by husband Virat Kohli as she reprimanded a man throwing garbage out his car window onto the streets. And on Twitter, this happened:

Anushka Sharma anticipates littering pic.twitter.com/P5QcwN3he7 — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) July 8, 2018

Virat kohli was about to smash cake on Dhoni's face, Then Anushka saw Virat angrily and Virat thought about Anuska's hygiene.. pic.twitter.com/i7N60aqqx2 — Sarcastic Dude (@Musthaizahmed) July 7, 2018

Anushka to virat : cant you stop your friends from wasting the cake this way and making each other dirty??? What abt our #SwachhBharat pledge #virushkaswachchvideo #virushka #AnushkaSharma #viratkohli #dhonibirthdaycommondp pic.twitter.com/WFysIdrjqc — Shakti Rathore (@LordRathore) July 9, 2018

But sometimes, it's all about having a piece of cake kyun ki 'baby ko cake pasand hai'

When you are on dieting but he kept asking by singing 'baby ko cake pasand hai' pic.twitter.com/dfFv1xsBcv — Shivam Aks (@AksShivam) July 7, 2018

Anushka : virat dhoni ko bolo na muje bhi cake khilaye pic.twitter.com/UwkH5Axfax — ANKIT YADAV (@Yadav407413) July 7, 2018

Why is Anushka so angry? Did she wanna have the cake first? #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/JcSVtICTyE — MS Dhoni ✨ (@Srijeeta7) July 7, 2018

And finally, it might just be the wife getting mad at the husband

When you forget your Bae's birthday but Very well remember your bestfriend's birthday pic.twitter.com/CQmKK8HMQ1 — PIYUSH DWIVEDI (@FoodiePandit) July 7, 2018

Anushka To Virat: Bade aaye Mahi Bhai Mahi Bhai karne wale.Dekho tumse pehle woh kisi aur ko Cake khila rhe hai

Virat -#Virushka #MahiBhai pic.twitter.com/y6xvDPz34k — Viratian (@Viratisbest) July 8, 2018

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 14:35 PM