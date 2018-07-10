Anushka Sharma's angry expression at MS Dhoni's birthday bash fuels memes about actress's 'anti-littering' agenda
Anushka Sharma's anti-littering video may have earned her a legal notice but Twitterati have completely trolled her indignation following the actress's stern expression at MS Dhoni's cake-cutting.
In a video that took the internet by storm a few weeks ago, the actress was filmed by husband Virat Kohli as she reprimanded a man throwing garbage out his car window onto the streets. And on Twitter, this happened:
Anushka Sharma anticipates littering pic.twitter.com/P5QcwN3he7
— Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) July 8, 2018
Virat kohli was about to smash cake on Dhoni's face, Then Anushka saw Virat angrily and Virat thought about Anuska's hygiene.. pic.twitter.com/i7N60aqqx2
— Sarcastic Dude (@Musthaizahmed) July 7, 2018
Anushka to virat : cant you stop your friends from wasting the cake this way and making each other dirty??? What abt our #SwachhBharat pledge #virushkaswachchvideo #virushka #AnushkaSharma #viratkohli #dhonibirthdaycommondp pic.twitter.com/WFysIdrjqc
— Shakti Rathore (@LordRathore) July 9, 2018
But sometimes, it's all about having a piece of cake kyun ki 'baby ko cake pasand hai'
When you are on dieting but he kept asking by singing 'baby ko cake pasand hai' pic.twitter.com/dfFv1xsBcv
— Shivam Aks (@AksShivam) July 7, 2018
Anushka : virat dhoni ko bolo na muje bhi cake khilaye pic.twitter.com/UwkH5Axfax
— ANKIT YADAV (@Yadav407413) July 7, 2018
Why is Anushka so angry? Did she wanna have the cake first? #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/JcSVtICTyE
— MS Dhoni ✨ (@Srijeeta7) July 7, 2018
And finally, it might just be the wife getting mad at the husband
When you forget your Bae's birthday but
Very well remember your bestfriend's birthday pic.twitter.com/CQmKK8HMQ1
— PIYUSH DWIVEDI (@FoodiePandit) July 7, 2018
Anushka To Virat: Bade aaye Mahi Bhai Mahi Bhai karne wale.Dekho tumse pehle woh kisi aur ko Cake khila rhe hai
Virat -#Virushka #MahiBhai pic.twitter.com/y6xvDPz34k
— Viratian (@Viratisbest) July 8, 2018
Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 14:35 PM