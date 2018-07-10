You are here:

Anushka Sharma's angry expression at MS Dhoni's birthday bash fuels memes about actress's 'anti-littering' agenda

FP Staff

Jul,10 2018 14:35:50 IST

Anushka Sharma's anti-littering video may have earned her a legal notice but Twitterati have completely trolled her indignation following the actress's stern expression at MS Dhoni's cake-cutting.

Anushka Sharma's expression that flooded Twitter with memes about her anti-littering agenda. Twitter

In a video that took the internet by storm a few weeks ago, the actress was filmed by husband Virat Kohli as she reprimanded a man throwing garbage out his car window onto the streets. And on Twitter, this happened:

But sometimes, it's all about having a piece of cake kyun ki 'baby ko cake pasand hai'

And finally, it might just be the wife getting mad at the husband

