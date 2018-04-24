Anushka Sharma wishes Varun Dhawan; Ranveer Singh raps with Divine: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ranveer Singh jams with Divine



It's no secret that Ranveer Singh is playing a small-time rapper in Zoya Akhtar's next, Gully Boy. He has been jamming with rappers of Mumbai to get a better hold on his character and was recently seen singing with Divine, the rapper.

Milind Soman's message for wife Ankita

After getting married in a traditional, private ceremony in Alibaug, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are putting up loved messages for each other on social media. Recently, Milind took to Instagram to share a wedding photo and a message for his wife.

Anushka Sharma wishes Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga style

Anushka Sharma, who will share screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in Sui Dhaaga, took to Instagram to wish her co-star a happy birthday. The photo she posted is an never-seen-before still from the film.

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra go for a ride in Namaste England poster

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who are reuniting after debuting together with Ishaqzaade, released the poster of Namaste England. In the poster, both the actors are posing on a bullet. The film now releases on Dusshera.

Kylie and Stormi's snapchat moments

Serial snapchatter Kylie Jenner posted an adorable video of herself with her newborn, Stormi. In the video, the glamorous mother-daughter duo is lazing around in their messy hair and night suits.

