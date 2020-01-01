Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan bring in the new year at Switzerland; Priyanka Chopra shares a video montage summing up 2019
With 2020 already here, Bollywood celebrities took to twitter to extend their heartfelt greetings to millions of fans and followers through social media.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed new year 2020 with Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Switzerland. The cricketer-actor pair is vacationing in Switzerland and had conveyed "early new year wishes" for their fans in a video posted by Virat Kohli on Instagram on Tuesday.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video looking back at her year. In the clip, she shared a number of pictures from a variety of events like a MET Gala, Cannes, her trip to Ethiopia and promotions for The Sky Is Pink.
Arjun Kapoor shared a picture and stated that 2019 reminded him "what a roller coaster life is".
Hello frands 🙋♀️ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88
Priyanka Chopra
Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude
2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love ♥️
Sonam Kapoor has shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen kissing her husband Anand Ahuja. The Aisha actor listed out the reasons why the last decade was "brilliant" for her personally as well professionally.
This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! @karanboolani
Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/IJr82PrQuF
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2019
2020 here we go! pic.twitter.com/gMjjYW8u0R
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 31, 2019
T 3597 -" वर्ष नव हर्ष नव जीवन उत्कर्ष नव " ~ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/4YtqCRJpBG
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2019
2019, you taught me so well ... Couldn’t have dreamed of a better teacher. Thank you. I shall reflect on you, whilst I swim in a heated pool in the middle of an Austrian lake surrounded by snowcapped mountains. 🏔
