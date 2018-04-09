You are here:

Anushka Sharma to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation Award for efforts as producer

Anushka Sharma, producer of movies such as NH10, Phillauri and Pari, will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award, as reported by Hindustan Times. The award is being given to Anushka by a Mumbai-based organisation called the Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation. The award is being given to Anushka for achieving excellence as a movie producer.

It should be noted that this award, and the organisation, is not the same as the Government of India instituted Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Awarded during the National Awards ceremony held annually in New Delhi, the Indian government's Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the most prestigious, and the India’s highest cinematic honour. Recipient of the government's Dadasaheb Phalke Award include artists like Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Gulzar, Pran, K. Balachander and Shyam Benegal, among many others.

On the other hand, the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation awards both TV and film actors, playback singers, music directors, directors, producers, debut artists, regional films (Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Marathi), and comic actors.

Some previous winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards have been:

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for Most Popular Actor, Director & Writer

Shah Rukh Khan for King of Bollywood

Karanvir Bohra for Best Actor (Male) for Naagin 2

Sanaa Khan for Best Debutant for Wajah Tum Ho

Arya Babbar for Best Debut for Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman

Others who have received this award, according to the Free Press Journal, are Madhur Bhandarkar, Nushrat Bharucha, bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, and also actors like Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Manoj Bajpayee.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation has no website; a Facebook page that is hardly maintained, and lists a dead link to a website showcasing its president Ashfaque Khopekar's photography.

