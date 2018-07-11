Anushka Sharma to get interactive wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, joins Oprah Winfrey, Ronaldo

Anushka Sharma will be joining the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Cristiano Ronaldo with her wax statue being constructed at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

However, the unique factor about the figurine would be its interactive feature, reports Hindustan Times.

The Phillauri actress is going to be the first Indian to boast of an interactive statue.

An insider, according to the report, said that Madame Tussauds Singapore is extremely selective about their choices of personalities and making their wax statues interactive. “Yes, it’s true that the wax museum is set to unveil an interactive statue of Anushka. Thanks to the special figurine, she joins the list of illustrious global icons such as Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton who also have their interactive sets at the Singapore museum,” said the insider.

The statue of Anushka, unlike that of Oprah, Ronaldo and Hamilton, will boast of a feature that will “have her talk”. “In fact, hers will be the first wax statue in Singapore museum with this feature. It’s a new interactive feature that Madame Tussauds is introducing with her figurine. It only proves her popularity across countries because only a handful of global power leaders and icons have such interactive features with their statues,” added the insider.

Anushka's figurine, according to sources as reported by Hindustan Times, will be holding a phone. Visitors can take selfies with her and she would be heard greeting if one picks up the phone.

Anushka could not be reached for a comment. However, Alex Ward, general manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore said that they were “thrilled to be working with Anushka”.

“She will have the first talking wax figure. Not just families, we also see many young adults from India coming to our attraction, and this is a great opportunity for us to cater to that audience. Anushka has been frequently requested by our guests and we are sure that she will be an incredibly popular addition to our attraction,” he added.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 10:11 AM