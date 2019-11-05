Anushka Sharma shares trekking experience with Virat Kohli in Bhutan: 'A memory we will cherish forever'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who leave no stone unturned to spend quality time together, are currently enjoying the romantic time while trekking. Anushka shared her memorable experience of trekking in a long note.

The duo, while trekking for 8.5 km, was stopped by a village on a mountain where they were flattered with the love they received from the villagers, unknowing their fame.

Touched by the beautiful gesture of the villagers, Anushka penned her heartfelt emotions in a long post along with a series of pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen posing with the villagers.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen hand in hand posing for the camera while in other pictures, an avid animal lover Anushka can be seen feeding a baby calf. The amazing landscape and picturesque background are sure to leave you amazed.

"Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek, we were stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that, the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went into the home of this beautiful and warm family, who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love," she wrote.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post

"We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers! Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple and pure human connection."

"It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners (plus our guide) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life, then I don't know what is. A memory we will cherish forever," she concluded.

In fact, this trip may well be the couple's birthday get-away as 5 November is Virat's 31st birthday.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 08:50:10 IST