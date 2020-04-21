You are here:

Anushka Sharma shares teaser of Amazon Prime Video India Original show, produced by her banner Clean Slate Films

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Tuesday gave a sneak peek into her upcoming production, a web series with Amazon Prime Video, which marks her digital debut.

However, the actor, who owns production banner Clean Slate Films, did not reveal the title of the show and its release date.

"Sab badlega, samay, log aur lok. (Everything will change, time, people and place) @primevideoin @officialcsfilms #NewSeriesOnPrime," Anushka captioned the 26 second-long teaser.

Check out the teaser here

The cast of the Amazon Original series includes the likes of Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee.

The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma known for Udta Punjab and NH10, Anushka's first production.

The Zero actor is also producing a film titled Bulbul for another streamer Netflix

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 16:59:17 IST