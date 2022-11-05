Star Indian batter and former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli has turned a year wiser today. But while celebrating the 34th birthday of chase-master, Viratians across the globe will be cutting the cake and feeding a tiny slice to his image on TV, as India’s pride is in Australia and putting all his sweat and blood to bring honour to the motherland. Therefore, Virat’s better half Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika are celebrating his birthday far away from him. Now, on the occasion, Anushka took to her social media account to wish her husband but in a special manner. Dropping a series of his handpicked goofy images, Anushka wished her hubby in a quirky manner. And honestly, we can’t stop laughing.

Taking to the caption of her post, Anushka penned down a hilarious love-filled caption, and said that to wish him on his birthday she chose Virat’s “best angles”. Continue reading, if you wish to see Virat’s best angles. While sharing a series of pictures of Virat, Anushka wrote in the caption, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way.” In the first picture, Virat is lying on a massage table, and clicked a close selfie of himself, with his eyes wide open. In the second picture, Virat, decked in a hat and a white t-shirt and denim shorts, can be seen posing goofily, while holding a bag and his slippers in each hand. In the next selfie, taken by Virat himself, the cricketer can be seen lying in his bed and giving a hilarious expression to the camera.

But the last picture is hands down everyone’s favourite. Wondering why? Well, in the last picture, Virat can be seen holding baby Vamika in his lap. And it seems that Anushka has turned up a bit noisy, as Virat is shushing the actress so that Vamika doesn’t wake up crying. Now, Anushka’s birthday post for Virat has been acknowledged by legions, including the ace cricketer himself. Taking to the comments section, Virat dropped a laughing emoticon and a couple of red heart emoticons. Former South African cricketer and Virat’s Royal Challengers’ buddy AB De Villiers commented, “That face,” and ended with a handful of laughing emoticons. Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka will be seen making her comeback with the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will premiere on Netflix.