Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma shares pictures as she makes her debut, Virat Kohli reacts

Anushka Sharma, grabbed all the eyeballs with her debut on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. After several speculations on what the actor will be wearing and when she will be walking the red carpet at Cannes, Anushka strutted the red carpet wearing an off shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown which has hand crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard. The actress shared multiple posts and pictures and husband Virat Kohli couldn’t help but react with hearts and heart-eyed emojis.

Why the debut?

Sharma, who is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand, is set for her Cannes debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet.

The sabbatical

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero, seems to have been on a sabbatical from the industry. However, the actor has been busy working in different capacity with her production house Clean Slate Production and clothing brand Nush, among other things, though there is no announcement of an upcoming project as of yet. In an interview to Grazia, the actress has opened up about her personal life, her choices with films and why she decided to prioritise her personal life.