Anushka Sharma posts 'red sky' selfie to promote release of Netflix film Bulbbul, produced under her banner

As her horror production — Bulbbul — arrives on Netflix today, actor Anushka Sharma posted a scenic picture of herself with the red-painted sky in the background.

Sharma took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen sitting at a pretty corner of her house under a cloudy sky. The post was soon flooded with comments from the fans of the Sultan actor.

The Indian Netflix Original features several actors like Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the periodic horror drama has been bankrolled by Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films.

Bulbbul is Sharma's sophomore digital venture — the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor made her OTT production debut with Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok, the thriller show that started streaming on 15 May. Created by Sudip Sharma, the series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag, and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles.

Sharma, who was last seen in director Anand L Rai's Zero, took a sabbatical from acting after the film's release.

In 2018, Sharma worked on four films — Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. Explaining her decision behind the hiatus, she had said there's "never a good time to step away from creative opportunities." However, she added she "needed to grow" and challenge herself to figure out a "life outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people."

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 14:45:04 IST

