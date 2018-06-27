Anushka Sharma posts picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai after Zero shoot wrap: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Preity Zinta hangs out with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha in LA

Preity Zinta caught up with Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha, who are in the US for Dabangg Reloaded Tour.

Celebs remember composer RD Burman on his birthday

Remembering #RD BURMAN on his birthday. Such versatility and range. 2 of my favourites Seeli Hawa Choo Gayi from #Libaas and Ab ke aiyo badra bidesi from #Namkeen were both written by #Gulzar Sb n composed by RD — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 27, 2018

Birth anniversary of the iconic Pancham Da. He truly lives on in our hearts #RDBurman pic.twitter.com/2pHagCN5GS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2018

Happy Birthday Pancham Da.. You inspired me as a kid.. When I watched the titles of a film, I didn’t care who or what it was as long as the title #RDBurman was there for music! You inspired me then.. You inspire me today. May you rest in peace, but in my heart you live on..❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nzw7UNTSJo — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 27, 2018

On the late RD Burman's 79th birthday, celebrities posted heartfelt messages and memories related to the composer and his music. Singer Adnan Sami shared a black and white childhood photograph where he can be seen sitting next to Burman. Jacqueline, Daisy, Sonakshi and Katrina share photos from Dabangg Reloaded Tour

The forum la A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:11pm PDT

The four actresses have been performing around the US for Dabangg Reloaded Tour headlined by Salman Khan. They shared photos from behind-the-scenes as well from their performances. The tour kickstarted from Atlanta and then moved onto Chicago and LA.

Anushka Sharma shares a heartfelt tweet praising her Zero co-stars and director

Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people & everything they’ve endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it’s been.Big hug @aanandlrai & @iamsrk for your belief & to #KatrinaKaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap pic.twitter.com/X2ZPPF5FLw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 27, 2018



Anushka Sharma, who plays a pivotal role in Aanand L Rai's Zero, posted a photo with the director and her co-star and lead Shah Rukh Khan, after wrapping the shooting of her portion of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan is an admirer of Diljeet Dosanjh, wishes him luck for Soorma

T 2848 - To SOORMA , my best wishes .. to the director and friend Shaad; to my colleague Taapsee; to a bright talent and admirer of Diljit .. https://t.co/zUGFbLu9aQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 26, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan wished the cast of the upcoming sports drama Soorma and admitted to being an admirer of Diljet Dosanjh in his tweet. Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film also stars Angad Bedi. It is scheduled to release on 13 July.

Taimur Ali Khan is friends with Roadies' Rannvijay Singha's daughter

Mommas with their little ones A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub (@kareenafc) on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently in London with their son Taimur, whose photographs recently surfaced on fan accounts. He was photographed with Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat Singh sitting on a bench and in another picture sitting on their respective mothers' laps.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 17:02 PM