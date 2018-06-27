You are here:

Anushka Sharma posts picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai after Zero shoot wrap: Social Media Stalker's Guide

FP Staff

Jun,27 2018 16:51:38 IST

Preity Zinta hangs out with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha in LA

Preity Zinta caught up with Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha, who are in the US for Dabangg Reloaded Tour.

Celebs remember composer RD Burman on his birthday

On the late RD Burman's 79th birthday, celebrities posted heartfelt messages and memories related to the composer and his music. Singer Adnan Sami shared a black and white childhood photograph where he can be seen sitting next to Burman. Jacqueline, Daisy, Sonakshi and Katrina share photos from Dabangg Reloaded Tour

Thank you for all the love Atlanta, Chicago & LA. U guys were amazing #dabanggreloadedtour @thejaevents @sohailkhanofficial Pic credits @asimfarooki A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy) on

The forum la A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The four actresses have been performing around the US for Dabangg Reloaded Tour headlined by Salman Khan. They shared photos from behind-the-scenes as well from their performances. The tour kickstarted from Atlanta and then moved onto Chicago and LA.

Anushka Sharma shares a heartfelt tweet praising her Zero co-stars and director


Anushka Sharma, who plays a pivotal role in Aanand L Rai's Zero, posted a photo with the director and her co-star and lead Shah Rukh Khan, after wrapping the shooting of her portion of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan is an admirer of Diljeet Dosanjh, wishes him luck for Soorma

Amitabh Bachchan wished the cast of the upcoming sports drama Soorma and admitted to being an admirer of Diljet Dosanjh in his tweet. Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film also stars Angad Bedi. It is scheduled to release on 13 July.

Taimur Ali Khan is friends with Roadies' Rannvijay Singha's daughter 

Mommas with their little ones

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub (@kareenafc) on

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently in London with their son Taimur, whose photographs recently surfaced on fan accounts. He was photographed with Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat Singh sitting on a bench and in another picture sitting on their respective mothers' laps.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 17:02 PM

tags: #Anushka Sharma #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide #Soorma #Taimur Ali Khan #Zero

