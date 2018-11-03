You are here:

Anushka Sharma poses for Elle; Celebrities attend Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Rajkummar Rao releases first look of project with Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin

Rajkummar Rao released the first look poster of his upcoming project with Kalki Koechlin and Radhika Apte. The film is touted to be a bloody thriller. Anushka Sharma on Elle India cover

Anushka Sharma looks radiant on the November issue of Elle. The actress is gearing up for the release of Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Akshay Kumar unveils new poster of 2.0

The D-Day is here...It’s #2Point0TrailerDay! Wait no more, watch the #2Point0Trailer now. Link in bio. @2point0movie @dharmamovies @lyca_productions #2Point0

The much-awaited trailer of 2.0 was launched today in a plush ceremony. Akshay Kumar, who plays the villain in the film, released a brand new poster of his cell-phone obsessed character. Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan attend Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash

Diwali with @abujanisandeepkhosla 💫♥️

Bollywood has kick-started Diwali festivities with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's annual bash. Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday were spotted serving looks at the get together. Sonali Bendre gets real about recovery

Currently seeking treatment for cancer in New York, Sonali Bendre has been giving her fans day-to-day updates on her recovery. The actress in her latest post revealed her dwindling eyesight due to the treatment and encouraged others to keep doing things which make them happy.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018 18:26 PM