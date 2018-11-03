Anushka Sharma poses for Elle; Celebrities attend Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Rajkummar Rao releases first look of project with Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin
Rajkummar Rao released the first look poster of his upcoming project with Kalki Koechlin and Radhika Apte. The film is touted to be a bloody thriller. Anushka Sharma on Elle India cover
@elleindia
Anushka Sharma looks radiant on the November issue of Elle. The actress is gearing up for the release of Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Akshay Kumar unveils new poster of 2.0
The D-Day is here...It’s #2Point0TrailerDay! Wait no more, watch the #2Point0Trailer now. Link in bio. @2point0movie @dharmamovies @lyca_productions #2Point0
The much-awaited trailer of 2.0 was launched today in a plush ceremony. Akshay Kumar, who plays the villain in the film, released a brand new poster of his cell-phone obsessed character. Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan attend Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash
In vintage @abujanisandeepkhosla for the season! #diwaliparty
Diwali with @abujanisandeepkhosla 💫♥️
Shweta Bachchan at #abujanisandeepkhosla Party.
Bookmark your favourites from these celebrities' ensembles from @abujanisandeepkhosla 's Diwali bash. #ananyapandey #malaikaarora #shraddhakapoor
Bollywood has kick-started Diwali festivities with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's annual bash. Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday were spotted serving looks at the get together. Sonali Bendre gets real about recovery
Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemo and I couldn't read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew! The next book for SBC is set in the city I'm currently in, New York... it's called A Little Life by @hanyayanagihara. It's been nominated for so many literary awards and is a story of friendship and ambition. We've read books with female friendships before, but this is our first one on friendship among boys... Should be interesting. Can't wait to start reading it, and I hope you read it with me too. #SonalisBookClub
Currently seeking treatment for cancer in New York, Sonali Bendre has been giving her fans day-to-day updates on her recovery. The actress in her latest post revealed her dwindling eyesight due to the treatment and encouraged others to keep doing things which make them happy.
