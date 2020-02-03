Anushka Sharma opens up on her long hiatus: 'Wanted a life outside of movie sets and promotional tours'

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, seems to have been on a sabbatical from the industry. However, the actor has been busy working in different capacity with her production house Clean Slate Production and clothing brand Nush, among other things, though there is no announcement of an upcoming project as of yet. In an interview to Grazia, the actress has opened up about her personal life, her choices with films and why she decided to prioritise her personal life.

The Sui Dhaaga actress tells Grazia, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

In 2018, Sharma worked on four films, each one different from the other, Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. She explains that there's never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but she 'needed to grow' and challenge herself to figure out a 'life outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people.'

Sharma further adds that she 'prioritised slowing down and working on building a life for herself'. She worked in a different capacity – and tried to create some things, produce some things, build her clothing brand.

The actress adds that she is a 'curious individual and is not eager for acquisition'. She wishes to challenge herself and grow with the experiences that she plans to take on. She concludes that she always want to do better.

Sharma has two productions in pipeline, a film titled Bulbul on Netflix and a web series written by Sudip Sharma for Amazon.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 10:46:44 IST