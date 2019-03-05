Anushka Sharma on Vogue cover; Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim on birthday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Sara Ali Khan's birthday wishes for brother Ibrahim
Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan wished her younger brother Ibrahim on his birthday. She shared candid photographs along with a sentimental caption, calling him 'the best brother in the world' and thanked him for always looking out for her. Anushka Sharma's Vogue cover
Anushka Sharma posed for the March issue of Vogue India. The actress can be seen wearing a strappy, floral dress with minimal make-up. She was last seen in Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan.
Halle Berry's new tattoo
Halle Berry revealed on Instagram her new tattoo of a vine with leaves on both sides. In the picture, the actress can be seen showing her back to the camera. She is holding a skillet in one hand and an egg in the other in a postt captioned, "Who says I’m not a mermaid."
Aamir Khan poses with his dog Imli
Aamir Khan shared a black-and-white photograph of him along with his dog Imli. Khan was recently seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan.
Justin Timberlake pens heartfelt note for wife Jessica Biel
My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz
Justin Timberlake shared a series of throwback photographs along with a heartfelt caption on wife Jessica Biel's birthday. Biel turned 37 on 3 March.
Ayan Mukerji shares a behind-the-scenes moment from Brahmastra logo launch
Ayan Mukerji, who recently joined Instagram, shared a bts moment from the sets of Brahmastra.
