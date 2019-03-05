You are here:

Anushka Sharma on Vogue cover; Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim on birthday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sara Ali Khan's birthday wishes for brother Ibrahim

Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan wished her younger brother Ibrahim on his birthday. She shared candid photographs along with a sentimental caption, calling him 'the best brother in the world' and thanked him for always looking out for her. Anushka Sharma's Vogue cover

View this post on Instagram @vogueindia @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 3, 2019 at 9:48pm PST

Anushka Sharma posed for the March issue of Vogue India. The actress can be seen wearing a strappy, floral dress with minimal make-up. She was last seen in Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan.

Halle Berry's new tattoo



Halle Berry revealed on Instagram her new tattoo of a vine with leaves on both sides. In the picture, the actress can be seen showing her back to the camera. She is holding a skillet in one hand and an egg in the other in a postt captioned, "Who says I’m not a mermaid."

Aamir Khan poses with his dog Imli



Aamir Khan shared a black-and-white photograph of him along with his dog Imli. Khan was recently seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan.

Justin Timberlake pens heartfelt note for wife Jessica Biel



Justin Timberlake shared a series of throwback photographs along with a heartfelt caption on wife Jessica Biel's birthday. Biel turned 37 on 3 March.

Ayan Mukerji shares a behind-the-scenes moment from Brahmastra logo launch



Ayan Mukerji, who recently joined Instagram, shared a bts moment from the sets of Brahmastra.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 17:11:39 IST